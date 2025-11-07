Understanding the 10% Flight Reductions at U.S. Airports During the Government Shutdown

Live
Hundreds of flights across the U.S. on Friday were scrubbed at the country’s busiest airports as the Federal Aviation Administration took the first steps to scale back flight operations by 10% because of the ongoing government shutdown.
The agency said the cuts will help to ease the burden on air traffic controllers, federal employees who are working unpaid until flight cancellations government shutdown ends. The staffing strain is acute: the FAA says the cuts will help avoid even more burnout and disruptions.
The US government shutdown flights have been coupled with more delays, and aviation experts are encouraging travelers to check flight schedules before going to the airport and to be ready for schedule changes.
Which airports are affected?
The order for cuts affects 40 airports in more than two dozen states. Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami and Newark are among the busiest airports affected, according to the order published Thursday evening. The FAA has a full list.
Why are flights being cut?
With controllers missing paychecks during the shutdown, many are calling in sick. The staffing shortages already have disrupted travel in recent weeks, and the FAA says travel advisory US shutdown will help avoid more burnout and delays.
The National Air Traffic Controllers Association says that during the shutdown most air traffic controllers have been working mandatory overtime — six days a week, in some cases — and without pay.
When do the cuts take effect?
Airline operations cutback went into effect Friday, and airlines have warned that passengers could see sudden schedule changes, particularly over the weekend.
The FAA will slowly ratchet up the cutbacks, from about 4% of flights Friday to the full 10% flight reduction US airports next several days. Spotty delays caused by staffing issues have been recorded since October, but last weekend marked a change, the FAA said, as the disruptions became more broad.