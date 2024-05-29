United Nations to honour Indian peacekeeper

United Nations: Major Radhika Sen, an Indian woman peacekeeper, who served with the UN mission in Congo, will be honoured with a prestigious military gender advocate award, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres describing her as a “true leader and role model.” Major Sen, who served with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), will receive the prestigious ‘2023 United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award' from Guterres during a ceremony at the world body's headquarters here on May 30 marking the International Day of UN Peacekeepers. Born in Himachal Pradesh in 1993, she joined the Indian Army eight years ago.

She graduated as a biotech engineer and was pursuing her Master's degree from IIT Bombay, when she decided to join the armed forces. She was deployed to MONUSCO in March 2023 as the Engagement Platoon Commander with the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion and completed her tenure in April 2024.

