US and Russia Begin Ceasefire Talks in Saudi Arabia as Attacks Continue in Ukraine

Talks on Ukraine Ceasefire Underway in Saudi Arabia

High-level discussions between US and Russian officials have begun in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, aimed at securing a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The talks are taking place at the Ritz-Carlton hotel and are focused on the safety of Black Sea shipping. The US is pushing for a maritime ceasefire to ensure the unimpeded flow of shipping, which has become critical to the region’s economy.

One of the main topics is the possible restoration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which would allow Ukraine to resume grain exports while Moscow would have the opportunity to ship its own farm products and fertilizers in exchange for sanctions relief. Both Washington and Moscow have acknowledged a shared desire for a peaceful settlement, but significant issues remain unresolved, according to Reuters.

The Ukrainian delegation, which was already in Saudi Arabia, has been in talks with US officials to discuss infrastructure safety and other technical aspects of the ongoing crisis. Ukrainian adviser Serhiy Leshchenko confirmed that the discussions were productive, and further meetings could follow.

Kremlin's Claims and Continued Strikes

While the Kremlin maintains that a suspension of strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure—agreed upon during a call between Presidents Putin and Trump last week—remains in effect, ongoing attacks have continued to target civilian and military sites. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched over 140 drone strikes across Ukraine, killing at least seven people. Another drone wave struck overnight, while Russian forces intercepted 28 Ukrainian drones. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims to have downed four Russian military helicopters.

Additionally, Ukraine’s state-owned railway reported a cyber-attack on its online systems, further complicating the situation.

Russian Attack on Sumy: Civilian Casualties Reported

In Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine, a Russian missile strike on a residential area has resulted in significant casualties. At least 65 people, including 14 children, have been reported injured by local authorities. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal condemned the attack, describing it as part of Moscow's ongoing "terror" campaign against Ukrainian civilians, despite the agreed partial ceasefire. Shmyhal called on the international community to intensify pressure on Russia to halt the violence and ensure justice for those affected.

The continuing strikes, including those on Sumy, raise serious doubts about the feasibility of a long-term ceasefire, with both Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of violating previous agreements concerning energy and civilian infrastructure.

As talks between US and Russia continue in Saudi Arabia, the situation on the ground in Ukraine remains dire, with no immediate sign of a breakthrough in the conflict.