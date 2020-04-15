US approves sale of missiles, torpedoes worth $155 m to India

Washington: The Trump Administration notified the Congress of its determination to sell Harpoon Block II air launched missiles and lightweight torpedoes worth USD 155 million to India.

The sale of 10 AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles is estimated to cost USD 92 million, while 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes are estimated to cost USD 63 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in two separate notifications to the Congress.

A determination in this regard was recently made by the US State Department following a request for these two military hardware made by the Indian Government, the Pentagon said. According to the Pentagon, the Harpoon missile system will be integrated into the P-8I aircraft to conduct anti-surface warfare missions in defence of critical sea lanes while enhancing inter-operability with the United States and other allied forces. "India will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. India will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," the Pentagon said.