US asks Pakistan to respect freedom of expression, end social media curbs

Washington: The US has asked Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to X and social media platforms.
On disruptions on social media in Pakistan, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a media briefing, said: "So we are concerned by any report of restrictions on the exercise of the freedom of expression and association in Pakistan, including the partial or complete government-imposed internet shutdowns, which includes, of course, on social media platforms.
"We continue to call on Pakistan to respect freedom of expression and restore access to any social media that has been restricted, including Twitter, I think now known as X," the spokesperson added.
On irregularities in election process in Pakistan, Matthew Miller said the US wants full investigation into the matter.
Mobile internet was suspended on February 8, the polling day after which the country's caretaker government had said that the step was taken as a security measure.
As per NetBlocks, a global internet monitor, X services have been restricted in the country since February 17, Geo news reported.