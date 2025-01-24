US Court Blocks Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order, Bringing Relief to Immigrants

A US court has temporarily blocked President Trump’s order that would stop birthright citizenship. The court said the order was unconstitutional, which is good news for many immigrants. On January 24, a judge in Seattle decided to block Trump’s order after four states, including Washington and Arizona, asked for it.

Trump had signed a law that would stop children born in the US from becoming citizens if their parents are not American citizens or legal residents. This would have meant that children born in the US after February 19 would not be able to get benefits like Social Security

Many people, especially in the Indian community in the US, were worried about this change. Some were even trying to have their babies before the deadline.

In response to the judge’s decision, Trump said he would challenge the ruling in the Supreme Court

What Is Birthright Citizenship?

Birthright citizenship means that if a child is born in the US, they automatically become a citizen, no matter where their parents are from. This law was created in 1868. If Trump’s order had passed, about 150,000 babies each year would lose their citizenship.

Many people in the US have been protesting against the order, and groups of lawyers have filed petitions in court to stop it. They say Trump’s order goes against the Constitution, which guarantees that anyone born in the US is a citizen.