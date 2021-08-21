US FDA Aims to Offer Full Approval to Pfizer Vaccine on Monday

On Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration is eyeing to provide full approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine. At the same time, the regulators are aiming to complete the process by Friday, but they are still working through, a substantial amount of paperwork and negotiation with the company.



The reports are citing that, people who are familiar with the planning were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The reports state that, it had set an unofficial deadline for the approval of around Labor Day on 6th September.

The approval may boost the vaccination campaign by a convincing more number of unvaccinated Americans that, Pfizer's shot is both, safe and effective. It also makes the local official more comfortable while implementing vaccine mandates.

It has found that US military is expected to require that service members get vaccinated soon after the Pfizer's shot is authorized as well as other major US employers may follow suit.

Vaccine hesitancy may become a major hurdle for the white house's goal of receiving all eligible Americans Vaccinated against Coronavirus.

Only about 60% of adults who have aged 18 and above has been fully vaccinated, even as the new Delta variant of Covid-19 has contributed to surge in cases.

Full approval of Pfizer's shot may also make it easier for physicians to prescribe a 3rd booster to people who might benefit from an additional dose.

The FDA has authorized Pfizer's shot as a booster for people who have weakened immune systems, but the white house has plans to provide them much more widely in the near future.

The White house earlier this week has stated that it plans to provide them 100 million booster shots, many supplied by Pfizer to at-risk Americans, including anyone whose initial inoculation is more than 8 months old, beginning from September.

Pfizer's vaccine was authorized to offer emergency use in the month of December and more than 203 million people in the United States have so far received it. None of three authorized Covid-19 vaccines have got full FDA approval.