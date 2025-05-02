U.S. Job Market Shows Signs of Slowing as Trump's Trade War Escalates

U.S. employers added 177,000 jobs in April, marking a modest slowdown from the 185,000 jobs added in March, according to new data from the Labor Department. While hiring continued in sectors like healthcare, hospitality, and warehousing, the pace of job growth softened as President Trump’s escalating trade war began to take a toll on the broader economy.

The unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%, with more than half a million people entering or rejoining the workforce. However, employment gains for February and March were revised down by a total of 58,000 jobs.

The Impact of Tariffs

The slowdown in job growth comes as Trump’s trade war intensifies. At the beginning of April, the president announced sweeping new tariffs on imports, and while some of these tariffs have since been suspended, the overall average tariff rate remains the highest it’s been since at least the Great Depression. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that these import taxes are likely to drive up prices and stifle economic growth.

In addition to the pressure on the job market, the tariffs have been a significant factor in rattling financial markets. As of Thursday, the S&P 500 index had fallen by about 6.5% since Trump’s inauguration, reflecting investor concerns over the trade dispute. Consumer sentiment has also taken a hit, with an index of consumer confidence falling to its lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

Manufacturing Sector Hit Hard

The manufacturing sector, in particular, has been struggling due to the higher costs of imported materials and components. In April, factories cut 1,000 jobs, and a survey by the Institute for Supply Management revealed declines in both factory orders and output. Prices, however, continued to rise, and tariffs emerged as the biggest concern for factory managers.

“We’re on the edge of a cliff,” said Tim Fiore, who oversees the monthly survey. “Hopefully, we won’t go over it, but the signs right now are not positive.”

Economic Outlook

The U.S. economy had already shown signs of weakness before Trump’s tariff announcements. Economic output shrank in the first quarter of the year as businesses and consumers braced for the effects of the ongoing trade conflict.

Looking ahead, the health of the job market will be a crucial factor in determining whether the economy continues to shrink or begins to recover. While the job market remains relatively stable, concerns about job security could lead to reduced consumer spending, which is a key driver of economic growth. If unemployment rises significantly or if workers become fearful about their job prospects, it could push the economy toward a recession.

Wage Growth

On a more positive note, average wages in April increased by 3.8% compared to the same month last year, in line with the wage growth seen in March. This is likely enough to outpace inflation and provides some relief to workers, though rising prices remain a concern for many.