US measles cases top 1,000 in 2025, highest level in 6 years

Los Angeles: The United States has recorded more than 1,000 measles cases so far in 2025, marking the highest annual count in six years, according to the latest data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is the first time the country has surpassed 1,000 measles cases in a single year since 2019, when 1,274 infections were reported nationwide, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the CDC data.

As of Thursday, 1,001 cases were confirmed across 31 US jurisdictions, including 126 hospitalisations and three deaths, according to the CDC.

A total of 14 measles outbreaks have been recorded nationwide this year. The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more connected cases.

Approximately 13 per cent of infected individuals this year have required hospitalisation, with children under age 5 making up the majority of severe cases.

Alarmingly, about 96 per cent of confirmed measles cases occurred in individuals who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status was unknown, according to CDC data.

Texas has reported the highest number of cases, with 709 confirmed infections as of Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The outbreak has heavily affected the western part of the state, leading to 92 hospitalisations and the deaths of two unvaccinated school-aged children who had no known underlying health conditions.

A third measles-related death occurred in New Mexico, involving an unvaccinated adult who tested positive posthumously, according to the state's Department of Health. New Mexico has reported 71 cases this year, most of which are concentrated in Lea County, which borders western Texas.

This year's case count reflects a sharp increase compared to 2024, when 285 measles cases were reported across the United States.

Health authorities have urged the public and healthcare providers to remain vigilant, especially when evaluating patients with fever and rash symptoms who have recently travelled or been exposed to known cases.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can cause fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a rash that spreads over the body. Serious complications can occur, including pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death.

The CDC continues to emphasise that vaccination remains the most effective method of preventing measles. Two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine provide strong protection against the virus.



