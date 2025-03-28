US offers condolences to South Korea over wildfires, pledges all support needed

Seoul: The United States expressed condolences to South Korea on Friday for the loss of life and the destruction caused by devastating wildfires in the southern region, pledging to provide all support needed.

"The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of the Republic of Korea for the tragic loss of life and the extensive damage caused by ongoing wildfires in the southeastern region," Tammy Bruce, spokesperson of the US State Department, said in a press statement, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"America stands with its ally during this difficult time. United States Forces Korea also stands ready to provide assistance to help combat the fires and support the affected communities," she said.

"We mourn the loss of the brave firefighters and many others who have died. Our thoughts are with their families, the displaced individuals, and all those seeking refuge during this tragic time," the spokesperson added.

Bruce also recalled the "unwavering support" South Korea has shown during its own experiences of devastating wildfires in the past, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Just as you have stood with us, we will stand with you," she said.

Meanwhile, firefighters on Friday using helicopters and soldiers were struggling to contain the nation's worst-ever wildfires that have ravaged the southeastern province of North Gyeongsang, with the blazes leaving 28 dead and 32 injured.

Since last Friday, a wave of wildfires has ravaged the region, and more than 38,000 hectares (ha) of woodland have been burned, according to government data. It is nearly 13,000 ha more than the 23,794 ha damaged by the east coast wildfires in 2000, which were the worst in the nation's history at the time.

A total of 37,829 people were displaced as of 7 p.m., including nearly 30,000 in the Uiseong and Andong areas of North Gyeongsang Province.

South Korean Acting President Han Duck-soo instructed acting Interior Minister Ko Ki-dong to reside in North Gyeongsang Province and oversee relief efforts for wildfire victims until the blazes are brought under control.

"It is worrying that many of the victims are senior citizens, including patients at nursing hospitals," Han said.

"Please personally take care of the victims' health and safety on the ground and activate an efficient support system so that the wildfire-extinguishing personnel and volunteer workers do not burn out," Han said.

On the same day, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya issued a message of condolence to the wildfire victims in Korea, hoping for a "fast recovery of affected people and their return to normal life."

Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima also delivered a consolation message for the victims.

In North Gyeongsang Province, intense efforts have been underway to limit the spread of wildfires.

Authorities mobilised helicopters, fire trucks and firefighting personnel to battle the blaze that began in Uiseong County, about 180 kilometres southeast of Seoul on Saturday and which has rapidly spread due to strong winds.

Some 5 mm of rain was expected to fall in North Gyeongsang Province, according to weather officials.



