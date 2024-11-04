Live
- Australia: Search underway for boy swept out to sea in Sydney
- US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma
- India re-elected President of 120-nation International Solar Alliance
- MLA Jeevan Reddy Writes Letter to Chief Minister Revanth
- Samson was involved in our decision process: Dravid on Rajasthan's retention strategy
- RG Kar protest: 80 bodies together form ‘Abhaya Manch’ to continue movement
- District SP Ravula Girdhar Rao IPS Announces Implementation of Section 30, 30(A) of Police Act 1861
- Zomato CEO clarifies over button mushrooms labelled with ‘future packing date’
- Warangal as 2nd capital: Ponguleti
Just In
Highlights
At least six people were injured as powerful storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma City, the capital city of the middle US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.
Houston: At least six people were injured as powerful storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma City, the capital city of the middle US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.
The injured were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.
The storms caused substantial damage as they peeled roofs and walls off buildings, downed trees, flipped over vehicles, and left neighbourhood streets with debris overnight, said the officer.
Nearly 95,000 customers lost power during the storms in the state, but the figure went down to just over 37,000 by early Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.
