  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma

US: Six injured as storms hit Oklahoma
x
Highlights

At least six people were injured as powerful storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma City, the capital city of the middle US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

Houston: At least six people were injured as powerful storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma City, the capital city of the middle US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The injured were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Valerie Littlejohn on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The storms caused substantial damage as they peeled roofs and walls off buildings, downed trees, flipped over vehicles, and left neighbourhood streets with debris overnight, said the officer.

Nearly 95,000 customers lost power during the storms in the state, but the figure went down to just over 37,000 by early Sunday afternoon, according to PowerOutage.us.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick