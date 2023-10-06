US will begin deporting Venezuelan migrants directly to Venezuela

Washington : The US and Venezuela have agreed on a plan "to allow the orderly, safe and legal repatriation of Venezuelan migrants" directly to the South American nation in an attempt to curb the record influx of crossings at the US-Mexico border, according to senior administration officials.

Venezuelans who cross the US-Mexico border unlawfully and lack a legal basis to remain in America will be eligible for removal, CNN quoted the officials as saying on Thursday.



Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the new policy “a key piece” of the administration’s approach to migration. "Under the Los Angeles Declaration, we’re charged with taking coordinated actions to try to stabilize flows, to expand regular pathways, to humanely manage all of our borders,” Blinken said on Thursday at a press conference in Mexico City.

“Repatriations are a key piece to this balanced approach.” On its part, Venezuela said that "migration in recent years is a direct consequence of the application of unilateral coercive measures and the blockade against our economy".

Under the agreement, the repatriation program will be activated to provide "the necessary resources for the integral care of our repatriated compatriots, for the strict observance of the protection provided by the Constitution and the laws of the country".



Meanwhile, US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed that the administration had successfully negotiated a deal with Venezuela to execute the policy, CNN reported.

“We are a nation of immigrants, and we are a nation of laws,” Mayorkas said at the same Thursday press conference. In September, US Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the country's border with Mexico unlawfully, marking the highest so far this year, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

September's tally is the highest since December 2022, when more than 222,000 migrants were apprehended. Venezuelans make up a large share of border crossings and for years, the US has generally been unable deport them because of frosty diplomatic relations with Venezuela.