US Woman Lists 10 Practical Things India Does Better Than Other Countries

An American woman living in India has taken the internet by storm with a viral video praising the everyday efficiency and cultural strengths of Indian life. Kristen Fischer, in her video titled “Things India Does Better,” highlighted ten practical aspects of life in India that she believes outshine those in many other countries.

Having spent considerable time in the country, Fischer shared her observations through a thoughtful lens, appreciating the affordability, culture, and community values that define life in India.

Here’s a look at the 10 points Kristen Fischer listed:

1. Affordable Healthcare:

Fischer lauded India’s healthcare system for being far more accessible and affordable than in many Western nations, where medical bills can be overwhelming.

2. Public Transportation:

India’s expansive and economical public transport network—trains, buses, metros, and auto-rickshaws—earned praise for making travel cost-effective and efficient.

3. Food Culture:

Fischer was especially impressed by India’s rich culinary diversity. She noted that Indian food is not only delicious and varied but also highly affordable and widely available.

4. Community and Family Support:

She highlighted the strength of India’s family systems and close-knit communities, noting the emotional and financial support shared across generations under one roof.

5. Resourcefulness:

Indians’ tendency to reuse, recycle, and repair rather than discard items struck Fischer as both practical and sustainable—a lifestyle she found admirable.

6. Resilience and Work Ethic:

She observed the hard-working nature and resilience of Indian people, admiring their adaptability and persistence even in challenging conditions.

7. Celebrations and Festivals:

Indian festivals stood out for their energy, inclusivity, and cultural richness. Fischer noted how these events promote community bonding and collective joy.

8. Low-Cost Education:

India’s educational opportunities, including access to prestigious institutions at affordable prices, were another standout for Fischer.

9. Efficient Labour Use:

Fischer remarked on India's flexible and skilled workforce, which she said drives industries like outsourcing and services, helping the economy remain dynamic.

10. Local Sourcing and Sustainability:

She concluded by praising the sustainable practices seen in rural India, especially communities that rely on locally grown food and traditional farming methods.

Kristen Fischer’s video has resonated with audiences around the world, sparking discussions about cultural strengths often overlooked in mainstream narratives. Her perspective highlights the value of viewing India not just through its challenges, but also through the everyday innovations and strengths that make life in the country uniquely resilient and vibrant.