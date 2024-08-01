Live
- Revanth Reddy Should Apologize For insulting Women MLAs...Kurva Pallayya
- BAPS extends greetings to new Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan
- CM Revanth Reddy Lauded For Support on SC Classification Issue
- Restoration of Bingi Doddi (cheruvu )Lake :A Tele Of Neglect and Hope
- Durand Cup: Shillong Lajong FC to take on Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army at home; Downtown Heroes face Airforce team
- 30-Year Long Struggle Triumphs: Supreme Court Approves SC Sub-Caste Classification to States
- Cabinet has resolved to advise Governor to withdraw show cause notice to CM: DCM DK Shivakumar
- Officials guilty of felling trees sans permission in Bamanwas to be suspended: Raj Minister
- Diya Kumari promises permanent fix for waterlogging after 3 die in flooded basement in Jaipur
- Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie's 'roti making' skill is commendable
Just In
USD turns costlier in Bangladesh
Highlights
The price of the US Dollar has gone up by around five per cent in the Bangladeshi kerb market over the past two weeks amidst volatility in the foreign exchange market triggered by the quota reform movement.
Dhaka: The price of the US Dollar has gone up by around five per cent in the Bangladeshi kerb market over the past two weeks amidst volatility in the foreign exchange market triggered by the quota reform movement.
The US Dollar was selling for 124 Taka to 125 Taka in the open market in Dhaka Wednesday whereas it was 118 taka to 119 Taka two weeks back, The Daily Star reported Thursday, citing market insiders.
The forex market has been volatile owing to a sudden reduction in remittance inflow as remitters could not send the greenback through banking channels due to an internet blackout, said money exchangers, Xinhua news agency reported.
As a result, the price has increased, the market insiders said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS