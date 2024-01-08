Live
Users complain as social media, internet down in parts of Pakistan
Pakistan faced an internet outage on Sunday evening with users almost across the country reporting difficulty in connecting and/or disruptions to logging on to social media apps.
Netizens complained about their inability to connect to social media sites including X, as well as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, as per Geo News.
As per downdetector.pk, Google services as well as internet service provider PTCL also faced disruption around 5 p.m. on Sunday, it said.
Global internet observatory Net Blocks, in a post on X, also confirmed nationwide social media apps' disruptions.
The reason behind the outage is yet not clear as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not issued any statement on the matter so far, Geo News reported.