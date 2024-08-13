Venezuela: 8 killed in gas explosion in Caracas

Caracas: At least eight people were killed and 22 others injured in a gas explosion in a town east of Venezuela's capital Caracas, a government official said.



"Unfortunately, eight people are dead, including two babies. We extend our deepest condolences and solidarity to their families," Hector Rodriguez, Governor of Miranda state, said in a post on social media on Monday.

Those injured in the blast in the town of Petare were taken to hospitals for treatment, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Rodriguez.

Earlier, the Governor said the accident was caused by a "gas leak and subsequent explosion of the cylinder."