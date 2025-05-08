Vikram Misri Slams Pakistan's 'Indian Jets Shot Down' Claim During Operation Sindoor: A History of Lies

Pakistan's recent accusation of shooting down Indian jets amid the ongoing tensions after India's precision strikes during Operation Sindoor has been flatly denied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Misri accused Pakistan of a lengthy history of lying during a press conference on Thursday, citing instances that go all the way back to 1947, when the nation was founded.

"It's not surprising," Misri said, rejecting Pakistan's claims. From the time of its founding, this nation began to lie. When Pakistan's military made its claim to Jammu and Kashmir in 1947, they told the UN they had nothing to do with it. This deceptive trend has persisted for seventy-five years.

Misri underlined the fabrications in relation to Pakistan's allegation that it was targeting Indian planes, saying that it was in line with Pakistan's history of spreading false information. A "blatant lie" intended to divert attention from the actual targets, he also addressed Pakistan's claim that India had attacked the Neelum-Jhelum dam in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). "India's operations have solely targeted terrorist infrastructure. Pakistan will bear full responsibility for any repercussions if these unfounded allegations are used to defend their own assaults on Indian infrastructure, Misri stated.

During his speech, Misri also highlighted Pakistan's infamous reputation as the "epicentre of terrorism," emphasising that the nation still harbours a number of terrorists who have been banned by the UN, including those connected to international terror networks. "Osama Bin Laden's whereabouts and the people in Pakistan who hailed him as a martyr are known to the globe. In reference to recent statements by Pakistan's defence minister and former foreign minister regarding the nation's support for terrorist organisations, he stated, "Pakistan is home to many terrorists recognised by various countries and international bodies."

India's Ministry of External Affairs has responded harshly to a slew of coordinated military attacks by Indian forces on terrorist bases in Pakistan and PoJK. The terror assault in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people, was directly retaliated against with these tactics.

As the two countries' tensions continue to rise, Misri's comments highlight India's dedication to counterterrorism initiatives and its unwavering opposition to Pakistan's persistent disinformation campaign.