Violent Clashes in Pakistan as Army Ordered to "Shoot on Sight" During Protests for Imran Khan's Release

Pakistan's army has been told to "shoot on sight" after violent clashes with protesters, which led to the deaths of four soldiers and one protester.

The protests started when supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan marched into Islamabad on Monday, asking for his release.

Even though the government tried to stop the protests, they continued.

Reports say that four paratroopers were killed, and the army was allowed to use force against anyone who didn’t follow orders.

The violence has been blamed on Khan's supporters, and authorities said a police officer was killed and more than 119 people were hurt, some with gunshot wounds.

The protests began after Khan, who has been in jail for over a year, told his supporters to march. Khan is facing over 150 charges, including corruption and encouraging violence. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wants him to be released and for a new law to be changed.

As the violence escalated, the government closed educational institutions in Islamabad for security reasons, suspended mobile phone services in some areas, and banned gatherings of more than five people. Protests also spread to other cities, and security forces reported several injuries.

The unrest is a major challenge for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government, which is already struggling with the country’s weak economy.

The government says the violence is costing Pakistan about 144 billion rupees ($518 million) daily.