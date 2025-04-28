“When They Shot Your Mother…”: Owaisi Rebukes Bilawal Bhutto Over Indus Treaty Threat

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his incendiary remarks following India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling the comments both inflammatory and hypocritical.

Bhutto, a senior leader in Pakistan’s ruling coalition and former foreign minister, had lashed out at India over the treaty’s suspension in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Speaking at a political rally, he declared, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

The statement has sparked outrage in India, with politicians across party lines condemning the rhetoric. Owaisi, in a strongly worded response, said Bhutto should reflect on the tragic assassinations of his own family members — former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

“Forget about such childish talk,” Owaisi said. “Doesn’t he remember what happened to his grandfather? His mother was killed by terrorists. So, at the very least, he should not speak this way. When terrorists shot your mother, it was terrorism — and when they kill our mothers and daughters, it’s not?”

He went further, accusing Pakistani leaders of enabling extremism while simultaneously threatening India. “Unless the U.S. gives you aid, you cannot even run your country. And you think you can intimidate us?” he added. “You are worse than the Khawarij. You are ISIS sympathizers.”

Benazir Bhutto was assassinated in a suicide bombing during a rally in Rawalpindi in December 2007. Though linked to various terrorist groups including al-Qaeda and factions of the Taliban, the case remains unresolved.

Other Indian leaders have also condemned Bilawal’s statement. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Tell him to get his mental condition checked. We will no longer tolerate this. Just wait.” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also responded, calling the comment “inflammatory” and warned, “If blood flows, it will likely be more on their side than ours.”

India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a longstanding bilateral water-sharing agreement, came days after the Pahalgam attack, which was reportedly carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists. The move signals a hardening stance by New Delhi amid rising tensions between the two countries.