Live
- No issues with probing Nagendra, ED’s action mustn’t be politically-motivated: K’taka HM
- Radhika Merchant Dazzles in Pink Lehenga and Joins Baraat Dance with Mukesh Ambani
- As 'IBD 4' judge, Karisma Kapoor is reminded of the time when she tried different dance forms
- Two persons shot dead in marriage hall in Patna
- Ramesh Sippy shares how the Emergency impacted the shows of ‘Sholay’, its collections
- Shloka Mehta Re-Wears Wedding Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding
- WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi
- Radhika Merchant’s Vidai Look: A Vision in Sindoori Red Manish Malhotra Lehenga
- Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Redeem Themselves with Stunning Lehengas
- Develop these Essential leadership skills
Just In
WHO donates medical supplies worth $9 million to Malawi
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated assorted medical supplies, including drugs worth $9 million , to the government of Malawi to support the country's public hospitals.
Lilongwe: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated assorted medical supplies, including drugs worth $9 million , to the government of Malawi to support the country's public hospitals.
When presenting the donation on Friday in Lilongwe, Neema Kimambo, the WHO country representative, expressed her organisation's desire to see public hospitals in Malawi well-stocked and people have better access to healthcare services, reported Xinhua news agency.
Kimambo added that the WHO will continue to support the Malawian government by providing various resources to meet the needs of Malawi's health system.
Malawian Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda hailed the donation, saying that the supplies will help address the shortage of medical supplies in the country's public hospitals.
The WHO has been providing vital medicine and medical supplies to the Malawian government since 2022 through the country's COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.