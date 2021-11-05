WHO Gave Warning For A New Upcoming COVID Wave

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 53 countries in Europe and Central Asia are facing a significant danger of an upsurge of the coronavirus pandemic in the following weeks or are just dealing with a current wave of infections caused by the extra contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.



WHO's Europe head Hans Kluge said that they are becoming the epicenter of the pandemic and are returning to the place where they stood a year ago. Specific instance counts are reaching record levels once more, according to Kluge, and the rate of transmission in the region, which spans as far east as the former Soviet countries of Central Asia, is gravely concerning. He further stated that fatalities and new cases increase, European countries should fight harder to stop the coronavirus from spreading faster. He claims that the main distinction currently was being health officials are better informed about the virus and have more effective instruments to combat it and the recent spike is due to inadequate preventative measures and low vaccination rates in some locations.

Kluge stated that in the 53-country region, hospitalisation rates due to Covid-19 have massively increased in the last week. While keeping the current situation in mind, he remarked that whereas if current trend continued, the region could see another 500,000 pandemic fatalities by February.

According to WHO, the data released that the area witnessed over 1.8 million additional weekly Covid-19 cases, up around 6% from the preceding week, and 24,000 fatalities in the same time period, up 12%. The pandemic has been on a steep rise fro the fifth consecutive week in a row putting it the only area where infections are continuously rising. The rate of infection was far and away the highest in Europe, with 192 new cases per 100,000 individuals reported.