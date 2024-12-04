Woman Sentenced to Prison for Killing, Attempting to Eat Cat Amid False Haitian Rumor

Allexis T. Ferrell, a 27-year-old woman, has been sentenced to one year in prison for killing and attempting to eat a cat. Despite being American, Ferrell was mistakenly labeled as Haitian in a viral social media post following her arrest on August 16, which falsely claimed, "Haitian woman eats neighbor's cat in Springfield."

This false narrative was amplified by Ohio Senator and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who furthered the baseless claim that illegal immigrants from Haiti were eating pets in Ohio.

The rumor gained traction when former President Donald Trump referenced it during a presidential debate with Kamala Harris, suggesting that illegal immigrants in Ohio were eating cats.

Ferrell was convicted of animal cruelty and sentenced to the maximum term by Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank G. Forchione.

Expressing his shock and disgust, Judge Forchione condemned Ferrell's actions, stating, "I can’t express the disappointment, shock, disgust that this crime has brought to me. I don’t know what could prompt anyone to want to eat a cat. You’ve embarrassed this county. You’ve embarrassed this nation. More importantly, you’ve embarrassed yourself." He went on to emphasize the importance of animals, describing them as "like a child," and expressed his concerns about the danger Ferrell posed to the community.

Ferrell initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but a report from Akron’s Psycho-Diagnostic Clinic concluded that she was competent to stand trial.

The disturbing incident occurred when Ferrell stomped on the cat's head before attempting to consume it. She was interrupted by police before she could eat much of the animal.