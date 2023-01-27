"Women are critical for rapid, sustainable growth in India and everywhere," says US Dy Secy Sherman

Addressing the US-India Alliance for women's economic empowerment Shatter Summit on Thursday, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of State Wendy Sherman said that the US is helping equip female entrepreneurs in India and South Asia with the digital skills needed to compete in the 21st century, and added that women are critical for rapid, sustainable growth not only in India but everywhere. During her speech, she further laid emphasis on how these efforts also reflect a fundamental fact that women are critical for rapid and sustainable growth in India and everywhere.

"Indeed, before the pandemic, one study estimated that gender parity could add USD 770 billion to India's GDP by 2025. Imagine that USD 770,000,000,000 added to the GDP. That would be the best possible investment anyone could make in India tomorrow," Sherman said. At the US-India Alliance for women's economic empowerment Shatter Summit, the welcoming remarks were given by United States Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu.

Whereas, the opening remarks were made by Wendy Sherman, Deputy Secretary of the US Department of State and the Ambassador of India to the States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani delivered keynote remarks at the summit in a virtual format.

"PM Modi made central to the government's plan issues of women. We've provided toilets at home, and separate toilets for girls in schools. Free rations are being given, and cash is being given to pregnant women," she said during the address. Highlighting PM Modi's agenda of women-led development in the country, Irani added by saying, "here's a cause for all of us to celebrate, as India leads the G20 presidency. I am proud that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi has made women-led development one of the main agendas and not limited to a side-line."

Sherman, in her remarks further said that when women achieve, inclusivity rises and prejudice falls. Communities are stronger and economies are more resilient when women are successful. "When women lead, our planet is more prosperous, our people are safer, and our futures look brighter than ever before," she said.