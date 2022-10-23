Xi Jinping secures third term as China Leader

Xi Jinping secured a third term as China's leader on Sunday, state media reported, after a week-long congress in which he cemented his control over the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi was picked as the party's general secretary for another five-year term in a closed-door vote, meaning he is almost certain to be elected president at the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in March.

Xi Jinping vowed Sunday to "work diligently" after securing a historic third term as China's leader.

"I wish to thank the whole Party sincerely for the trust you have placed in us," he told journalists at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, promising to "work diligently in the performance of our duties to prove worthy of the great trust of our Party and our people."

Xi Jinping was reappointed head of China's military on Sunday, state media reported, after being handed a historic third term leading the country.

Xi was elected at the first plenary session of the Chinese Communist Party's 20th Central Committee, Xinhua reported, adding he "was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session".