Yemen's Houthis say attacked 188 vessels since last November

Aden: Leader of Yemen's Houthi group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, claimed that the group has targeted 188 vessels across the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean since last November.

In a televised speech aired by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV on Thursday, al-Houthi alleged that the attacks were launched in a military campaign to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

He also claimed success in air defence operations with the group's downing of 11 US drones so far, this year.

Meanwhile, the Houthi leader noted that US and Israeli forces have escalated military actions against Yemen, conducting 39 airstrikes this week, Xinhua news agency reported.

When pointing to Israel's Sunday attack on Yemen's western port city of Hodeidah, which resulted in six deaths and scores of injuries, al-Houthi stressed that such attacks would not impede Houthi military operations.

Since last November, the Houthi group has been conducting missile and drone attacks on what it said were "Israeli-linked" ships in regional waters and beyond, as well as targets in Israel, to show solidarity with Palestinians amid their conflict with Israelis.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the region has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.