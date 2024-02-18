  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Zardari to be PPP’s candidate for President: Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari to be PPP’s candidate for President: Bilawal Bhutto
x
Highlights

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that his party has decided that Asif Ali Zardari will be their candidate for the presidential election.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that his party has decided that Asif Ali Zardari will be their candidate for the presidential election.

“To control the fire spreading in the country, we have decided that Zardari will be our candidate for the presidential election,” Bilawal was quoted by Dawn newspaper.

He said that when his father, Zardari, will take up the post, he will put out this fire. “He will save the Centre and the provinces,” Bhutto said while addressing a rally in Thatta area.

Media reports said that Bilawal has instructed his party to move forward with those who have asked for its votes and would not seek any ministries in return.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X