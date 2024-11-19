  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak

Zimbabwe records 70 suspected cholera cases, one death amid new outbreak
x
Highlights

A total of 70 suspected cholera cases and one death have been recorded in the Kariba District of Zimbabwe's Mashonaland West Province since a new outbreak began in early November, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

Harare: A total of 70 suspected cholera cases and one death have been recorded in the Kariba District of Zimbabwe's Mashonaland West Province since a new outbreak began in early November, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said.

As part of the response, 1,007 out of a targeted 2,553 people in the district which borders Zambia have received an oral cholera vaccine dose, said the ministry in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new outbreak came a few months after the Zimbabwean government declared in August an end to a previous nationwide outbreak that began in February last year and claimed hundreds of lives.

According to the ministry, infection prevention and control measures alongside cholera awareness campaigns have been implemented in the town to contain the outbreak.

Zimbabwe has experienced recurring cholera outbreaks over the past years due to inadequate water and sanitation infrastructure.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick