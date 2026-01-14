Iran Protests Continue as Trump Issues Warning Over Protester Executions
Iran protest crackdown death toll jumps: Activists say at least 2571 killed Activists say death toll from Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests has risen dramatically overnight. At least 2,571 people are now believed to have been killed amid unrest in Iran that erupted more than two weeks ago, prompting alarm at home and abroad. Trump said Sunday he’s been meeting with his national security advisers as he seeks more clarity on the death toll from Iran. Trump warning Iran the figure was “going to turn out to be significant.
Iran protests live rights groups say authorities have detained nearly 16700 people since protests started on December. 28. Tens of thousands more have also poured into the streets over the past few days as Iranians have stood up to the violence. Over 2,000 of those killed were protesters.
Iran state TV said officials will hold a funeral Wednesday “to salute martyrs and security defenders” killed during anti-government Iran protest executions. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency said the burial will be held at Tehran University. It said it will be the first in a series of funerals for security forces members in the coming days.
The U.N. has said all of its more than 500 employees in Iran are safe. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric added that most are working from home “given the current situation of instability and sporadic violence.”
Iran formally wrote to the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. secretary-general on Sunday, accusing the United States of “supporting and inciting the current unrest,” interfering in Iran’s internal affairs and making military threats, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. said, sharing a copy of the letter.