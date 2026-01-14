Iran Protests Continue as Trump Issues Warning Over Protester Executions

Iran protests live rights groups say authorities have detained nearly 16700 people since protests started on December. 28. Tens of thousands more have also poured into the streets over the past few days as Iranians have stood up to the violence. Over 2,000 of those killed were protesters.

Iran state TV said officials will hold a funeral Wednesday “to salute martyrs and security defenders” killed during anti-government Iran protest executions. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency said the burial will be held at Tehran University. It said it will be the first in a series of funerals for security forces members in the coming days.

The U.N. has said all of its more than 500 employees in Iran are safe. Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric added that most are working from home “given the current situation of instability and sporadic violence.”

Iran formally wrote to the U.N. Security Council and the U.N. secretary-general on Sunday, accusing the United States of “supporting and inciting the current unrest,” interfering in Iran’s internal affairs and making military threats, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the U.N. said, sharing a copy of the letter.