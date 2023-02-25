  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

1 killed, around dozen injured after tractor trolley overturns in UP's Budaun: Police

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district

Budaun (UP): A 14-year-old boy was killed and about a dozen people were injured when a tractor trolley overturned in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Bisauli, Sanjeev Shukla said, "Farm labourers were returning to their village in a tractor trolley on Friday evening when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which overturned."

"Ajay Kumar (14) was killed in the incident and around a dozen people were injured," the SHO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X