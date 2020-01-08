10 central trade unions go on nationwide strike

New Delhi: Members of 10 central trade unions have gone a one-day nationwide strike on Wednesday against government policies, a trade body representative said.

Members of 10 central trade unions which include AITUC, INTUC, CITU, AICCTU, CUCC, SEWA, LPF, along with various sectoral independent federations are participating in the nationwide strike, Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary, AITUC said.

"We are protesting against rising prices, sale of the public sector (firms), 100 per cent FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws," she told PTI.

Nearly 25 crore people are said to be taking part in this all-India strike.

The demands also include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, adequate supply of ration to people, she said, adding that the demands concern common man's issues besides worker-centric issues.

In Delhi, she said, rains could not impact on the movement as workers' processions will be taken out in industrial areas of the state; and as planned, workers will assemble at the ITO and take out procession.

"We are getting reports from all over India.? BHEL workers have gone on strike, ?oil unions are on strike. There is situation of bandh in states of north-east, Odisha, Pondicherry, Kerala and Maharashtra. Roadways depos are closed in Haryana," she said.