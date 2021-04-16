10 IAS officers appointed as Nodal officer in Delhi Covid hospitals

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday appointed 10 IAS officers as "nodal officers" for the Covid-19 hospitals operated by it. and Everyone has been asked to work with fixed hospitals.

As per the order issued by the Health Department, "The officer will be in charge of the Covid-19 hospital that has been assigned to them. They will have control over the functioning of the hospital along with general monitoring, direct instructions.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been made the "Nodal Minister" for Covid-19 management in Delhi. He said that with this step, patient management will be better and decisions can be taken quickly. He Tweeted, " Each officer will stay in their own fixed hospital and will also ensure a strong system to address the grievances of the people.

According to the order, Nodal officer's name and phone number will be displayed at prominent places in the hospital. These officers of the Indian Administrative Service will also be able to take help of their old office workers.