10 more children test Covid positive in Noida

Noida: Ten more children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district, officials said on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 299 fresh cases a rise of 97 cases since Tuesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar health department said 33 more people have tested positive for the infection in the district since Tuesday morning, including the 10 children. The total number of active cases in the district, adjoining Delhi, stands at 90, the department said in a statement. "Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools. "The schools have not reported the cases.Had it been so, they would have discontinued physical classes and we would also have issued an advisory," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma told a TV news channel. He had said on Monday that a private school in Noida had informed the health department that 10 of its students and three teachers have tested positive for the infection. That school has moved to online mode of teaching till next week, the official had said.

Scientists are investigating a puzzling spike in liver disease in children across the United Kingdom, including the cause and whether there are any links between the affected youngsters.

The UK Health Security Agency said this week that public health personnel are looking into 74 cases of hepatitis, or liver inflammation, detected in children since January.

The usual viruses that cause infectious hepatitis were not found in the cases, and scientists and doctors are considering other possible causes, including COVID-19, other viruses and environmental factors. While some types of hepatitis are mild and don't require treatment, other forms of the disease can become chronic and be fatal.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said doctors in other countries should also report potential infections in case the outbreak is not limited to Britain. It said doctors should be on the lookout for children with jaundice and symptoms including vomiting and stomach problems.

The European agency said most cases involved children ages 2 to 5. It said some children had suffered acute liver failure and a "small number have required liver transplantation."