10 people stuck in lift of Delhi restaurant rescued after 3-hr operation

New Delhi : Ten people who were stuck in the lift of a restaurant-cum-bar in Delhi, were rescued on Monday following a three-hour operation, an official said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said a call regarding the incident at Illume The Soir Bar in Pusa Road, Old Rajendra Nagar, was received at 2:57 a.m. on Monday.

“Some people were trapped in the lift and three fire tenders along with teams were dispatched to the spot,” said Garg. “A total 10 people were rescued from the lift and it took approximately three hours to complete the operation. The roof of the lift was cut open and people were safely rescued.

The operation ended at 6.30 a.m. and no one was injured in the incident,” the DFS chief said, adding the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. So far it seems a technical issue, he noted.