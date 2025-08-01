  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

10 trapped in restaurant’s lift, rescued after 3 hours

10 trapped in restaurant’s lift, rescued after 3 hours
x
Highlights

Ten people, including nine restaurant workers and one customer, were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift for three hours in Indiranagar here,...

Ten people, including nine restaurant workers and one customer, were trapped inside a malfunctioning lift for three hours in Indiranagar here, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred around midnight on Tuesday when a restaurant’s elevator abruptly halted and failed to open after reaching the basement from the second floor.

After making initial attempts to open the elevator door, the staff called the emergency services.

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said that a fire tender, equipped with rescue tools, was sent to the spot. The fire team managed to open the door around 3 am on Wednesday, he added.

In another incident, Police here have arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a specific community, officials said on Wednesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick