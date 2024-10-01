10 years of SBM: Gobar gas plant in Bodhgaya village making residents healthier, happier

New Delhi: Gobar gas, also referred to as Biogas, has turned out to be the mainstay of local women in Bataspur village of Bodh Gaya in Bihar. The cleaner and greener fuel is benefitting hundreds of women in leading a healthier and happier life.

This initiative is helping villagers save time and reduce costs while promoting healthy living conditions, with many expressing their happiness and gratitude to the government for bringing positive changes to their lives.

The biogas generation from cow dung and organic waste is part of the Centre's GOBARdhan Scheme, an eco-friendly initiative that seeks to transform the daily lives of villagers.

The program is implemented through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS) along with Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP), locally known as JEEViKA.

Chanchala Kumari, a JEEViKA Didi, sharing her experience, stated: "I have been involved with JEEViKA for a long time. Through it, we are connected to the GOBARdhan Scheme, where I am actively participating. The program is making a difference, especially for women, by providing them with biogas in exchange for cow dung. Earlier, women endured smoke from traditional stoves, and cow dung was often wasted. Now, with biogas, they cook faster, more comfortably and healthily."

Lalita Devi, another JEEViKA Didi, added: "This scheme started three years ago, and we have been running this campaign for the past two months. Our goal is to expand the number of connections as much as possible. I am thankful to the Government of India for this initiative."

Many other villagers also expressed satisfaction with the scheme.

Anita Devi, a rural woman, said: "I use both GOBARdhan gas and LPG cylinders. The biogas is more cost-effective compared to the regular LPG."

Another villager, Anju Devi, said: "GOBARdhan gas is cheaper than LPG, cooks food faster, and has health benefits. It costs around Rs 700, and I learned about it at a village meeting. It provides a better flame, making it more efficient than ordinary LPG."

Notably, the GOBARdhan scheme is making a defining impact in rural areas including Bihar's Bataspur region and improving not only economic conditions but also promoting healthier and more sustainable ways of living.



