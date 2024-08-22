100 acres finalised for 87th All India Kannada Literary Conference in Mandya

Mandya: In a significant development for the upcoming 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelan, a sprawling 100-acre site on the outskirts of Mandya city has been finalized as the venue for the grand event. Scheduled to take place on December 20, 21, and 22, the conference, also known as ‘Nudijatra,’ will be held at a location behind Amaravati Hotel and Sanjo Hospital, which lies adjacent to the Bangalore-Mysore highway. This strategic location promises easy accessibility for participants and visitors traveling from various districts across Karnataka.

The selected site offers ample space and a solid, almost flat ground, making it ideal for hosting large-scale events. The abandoned paddy fields on the Chikkamandya side of the Mandya-Nagamangala road have also been earmarked as part of the venue. This vast area will comfortably accommodate the main stage, two parallel stages, book and commercial stalls, catering services, and exhibition spaces, with the possibility of expansion if additional space is required. The council members expressed confidence that the location is well-suited for the conference, particularly given the convenient parking arrangements and proximity to major transportation routes.

The state government has allocated a grant of ₹30 crores to support the successful execution of the convention District in-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has emphasized that all programs must be conducted within this budget, firmly stating that no additional grants will be requested. His directive underlines the importance of careful planning and resource management for the event.

To ensure smooth organization and execution, 28 specialized committees have been formed, including those for reception, finance and audit, stage construction, food, accommodation, cultural events, publicity, commemorative issues, parade management, city decoration, transportation, book selection, and women’s affairs. These committees will oversee different aspects of the conference, ensuring that all details are meticulously handled. Key figures have been assigned prominent roles in the organizing structure. Nirmalanandanath Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mutt has been appointed as the Patron Saint of the reception committee, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy serving as Principal Patrons. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will serve as a guiding figure, while District in-charge Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy will preside over the event. State unit Kannada Sahitya Parishad (KSP) President Mahesh Joshi has been named the working president, with selected ministers and MLAs also taking on various responsibilities.

In an effort to honor individuals who have brought recognition to the district, KSP President Mahesh Joshi has called for information on those born in Mandya but residing in other states or abroad. These individuals will be recognized for their contributions at the conference, highlighting the district’s rich cultural heritage.

A Kannada Jyoti Rath Yatra, set to commence on September 22 from Bhuvaneswari Sannidhi in Bhuvanagiri Constituency, Siddapur Taluk, Uttara Kannada District, will mark the beginning of the literary conference. As part of the 87th conference, the Rath Yatra will travel across Karnataka, raising awareness and extending invitations to the event. A second chariot will simultaneously traverse the Mandya district, covering 233 gram panchayats across 45 hoblis. This journey will begin on November 15 from the Nimishamba temple in Mandya, as announced by Krishna Gowda, the Honorary Secretary of District Kasapa.

The excitement is palpable as preparations for the 87th All India Kannada Literary Conference continue to gain momentum. The conference is expected to draw literary enthusiasts, scholars, and dignitaries from across the state, making it a landmark event in Karnataka’s cultural calendar.