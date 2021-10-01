100 Chinese troops crossed over to Uttarakhand in August

New Delhi: In yet another reminder that the de facto border between India and China remains contentious in several regions beyond Ladakh, details are emerging about the latest incursion by Chinese forces, this time in Uttarakhand's Barahoti region, North of the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve.

Close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed 5 km across the Line of Actual Control or LAC last month, the Economic Times reported earlier this week.

The transgression took place on August 30, and the Chinese troops returned after a few hours from the area guarded by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), news agency PTI said.

The report cited people familiar with the matter who said Indian troops responded with a "tit-for-tat strategy" and "carried out patrolling".

There was no official comment on the Chinese transgression. Sources said that there was no damage to any infrastructure in the area.

The incident comes amid a continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in several areas in eastern Ladakh though both sides completed disengagement in two sensitive locations.

According to sources quoted by the PTI, minor transgressions have been taking place in Barahoti because of differing perceptions about the LAC by both sides.