100-day 'Save Soil' campaign of Sadguru concludes

Mysuru: Spiritual leader and Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru's 'Save Soil' awareness campaign which began 100 days ago in March in London reached his hometown, Mysuru, on Sunday. The campaign covered around 27,854 km in 26 countries in his solo motorcycle campaign to create awareness of the cause.

Addressing the gathering here Sadguru said that before the start of this movement, people were saying that soil is an unromantic thing, but four days ago, we were informed that we touched 3.2 billon people worldwide. Today we are able to make the world become conscious about soil and its conservation," he said.

Sadhguru also stated that 74 countries across the globe have signed the declaration on soil conservation. He said that today soil has become an important part of conversation efforts. Sadhguru requested everyone to spare 10 minutes every day, on creating awareness on conserving soil.

When he concluded his speech, those gathered at the venue burst into the slogan, "Let us make it happen." Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt recalled the Indian values, which consider land and soil to be like one's mother. Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, requested Sadhguru to create awareness against landfills, where garbage is dumped in cities and villages. He said that Sadhguru is a true Indian cultural ambassador after Swami Vivekananda, as he is spreading Indian values at the global level.