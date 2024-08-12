'100 gram politics' for the 'power of 90' in Haryana polls

New Delhi: No one could have ever anticipated what a mere 100 gm can do. It can break hearts, generate conspiracy theories, and create potential impacts on political calculations.

But what is 100 grams? Ask any Indian, or for that matter, anyone in the entire subcontinent, where haggling for that extra bit with a shopkeeper or a roadside vendor is deemed normal. A little bit more chicken, or cheese, or tomatoes or any other edible product, it's okay to ask the seller to be extra generous. So, for normal Indians getting away with that extra few gm is permissible and acceptable. Therefore, it was a huge shock when 100 gm suddenly became the villain wiping out the possibility of bagging that elusive gold.

The Opposition parties, however, have already given their verdict. They have alleged a conspiracy. A mind-boggling conclusion, indeed! How can the government make an athlete gain 100 grams even as it spends lakhs on training? It may be hard to accept the Opposition's view, but they are finding an opportunity for more politics in this. Parliament saw the Opposition raising the issue vigorously, even protesting on the premises and boycotting sessions. There is a strategic reason for them to be aggressive about it. Vinesh Phogat hails from Haryana, where Assembly polls are going to be held in a few months. Sports, particularly wrestling, and the Phogat sisters do matter in state politics. And, her disqualification has therefore created ripples in Haryana politics with blame games and promises being made by both the ruling party and the Opposition.

While the INDIA bloc has blamed the BJP for the “injustice” to Phogat, the ruling party has alleged that the Opposition is commenting only to gain political mileage. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced that Phogat will be honoured at par with the Olympic medallist and accorded a grand welcome upon her return.

The Congress party wants Phogat to be given a Rajya Sabha seat. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the government should honour her at par with a gold medallist. He also said that if he had adequate numbers in the Assembly, he would have ensured Phogat’s election to the Upper House as a Congress nominee. The party has also questioned why Phogat was made to compete in the 50 kg category and not the 53 kg category.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is trying to create a foothold in the state, held a protest in Gurugram in support of Phogat and alleged that the ruling BJP in the Centre and state were responsible for the “injustice” to the athlete. They want her to join the party. The AAP has decided to contest all 90 Assembly seats in the state. Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of incarcerated CM Arvind Kejriwal, has already started the campaign in the state.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA Abhay Chautala said that his party would honour Phogat “once it comes to power later this year” with Rs 7-crore prize money and a plot to run her wrestling academy. The INLD has formed an alliance with the BSP for the Assembly polls.