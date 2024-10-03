Live
10K bus marshals seek reinstatement
New Delhi: Over 10,000 former bus marshals wrote an open letter to the Delhi government and leaders of AAP and BJP on Wednesday, demanding reinstatement within a week.
The letter highlighted the hardships faced by the volunteers since their abrupt termination a year ago and calls for immediate reinstatement. "The education of our children has been disrupted, and we are battling immense financial and emotional stress," the letter said.
The bus marshals also requested that their representatives be allowed to participate in a meeting of AAP and BJP MLAs with Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the matter, scheduled for Thursday.
Last year, LG Saxena approved a proposal to terminate the services of civil defence volunteers deployed as bus marshals. He had also directed the then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to consider appointing such volunteers in over 10,000 posts of home guards sanctioned by him.
According to the letter, the volunteers have been meeting with leaders across the political spectrum since their termination but are yet to see any concrete steps by the LG office towards their reinstatement. The letter also expressed gratitude to the Delhi Assembly for passing proposals in their favour twice but noted that no tangible actions have followed.