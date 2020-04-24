11 members of a family test positive

New Delhi: Eleven members of a family have tested positive for coronavirus in the densely populated Chudiwalan area of Jama Masjid, health officials said on Thursday. Soon after the confirmation, the entire area including all nearby lanes have been sealed by the authorities.

Among the infected are a two-month-old child and a six-year-old boy. Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain confirmed this to IANS. "We have completely sealed the area," he said. All the family members had got tested at a private clinic. One of the family members had returned from abroad and was found to be coronavirus positive and is currently in a quarantine centre in Max Hospital.