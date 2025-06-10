Live
- Zuckerberg Takes Charge: Meta Launches Bold Mission to Build Superintelligent AI
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
11 years : 11 achievements
4th largest economy India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy during the PM Modi government. Ram Mandir The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is one...
4th largest economy
India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy during the PM Modi government.
Ram Mandir
The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is one of the key achievements of the Modi govt. This temple is a significant and the main sanctum was consecrated in January 2024.
Article 370
In August 2019, Modi took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own constitution, flag, and control over most internal affairs.
Triple Talaq
Triple Talaq was an instant divorce practice where a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times. India's Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2017.
Jan Dhan
The Modi government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, 2014, as a national mission for financial inclusion.
GST
The Modi government implemented GST in 2017, unifying India's fragmented indirect tax system into "One Nation, One Tax."
New Parliament
India's new Parliament was inaugurated in 2023 to boost the seating capacity for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Railways
In the railway sector, many developments took place, including the introduction of Vande Bharat to the renovation of many of the old railway stations in a modern way.
Airports
Under the Modi government, India observed a significant boost in airport development under the UDAN scheme, which was launched on October 21, 2016.
Highways
The Modi government significantly boosted highway development, expanding the national highway network since 2014.
Defence Exports
Under Modi government, defence exports have surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.