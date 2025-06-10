11 years : 11 achievements

4th largest economy

India has become the world’s fourth-largest economy during the PM Modi government.

Ram Mandir

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is one of the key achievements of the Modi govt. This temple is a significant and the main sanctum was consecrated in January 2024.

Article 370

In August 2019, Modi took a visionary decision to abrogate Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own constitution, flag, and control over most internal affairs.

Triple Talaq

Triple Talaq was an instant divorce practice where a Muslim man could divorce his wife by uttering "talaq" three times. India's Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in 2017.

Jan Dhan

The Modi government launched the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) on August 28, 2014, as a national mission for financial inclusion.

GST

The Modi government implemented GST in 2017, unifying India's fragmented indirect tax system into "One Nation, One Tax."

New Parliament

India's new Parliament was inaugurated in 2023 to boost the seating capacity for both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Railways

In the railway sector, many developments took place, including the introduction of Vande Bharat to the renovation of many of the old railway stations in a modern way.

Airports

Under the Modi government, India observed a significant boost in airport development under the UDAN scheme, which was launched on October 21, 2016.

Highways

The Modi government significantly boosted highway development, expanding the national highway network since 2014.

Defence Exports

Under Modi government, defence exports have surged to a record high of Rs 23,622 crore in the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25.