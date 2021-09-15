12 children die of high fever in Haryana

Palwal: Haryana Health Department teams were rushed to Chilli village in Hathin city of Palwal district after several children fell ill and deaths were reported due to high fever.

Dr Vijay Kumar, Senior Medical Officer, Hathin, said that the efforts to contain the spread of fever are in full swing.

"We got news of some cases of fever and 1-2 deaths. Taking notice of that, our health teams have come here. We are doing surveys. Medicines are being provided and an Out Patient Department (OPD) is being run. Spraying is being done. Testing for Covid-19, dengue, malaria has been started.

We are also testing for other causes of fever. We have taken samples of 80 people who are having fever. No malaria cases have been reported. 4-5 children have died due to dengue and several children are ill," Kumar said.

A local resident named Khurshid said, "At least 12 have died from dengue. Deaths are being reported since August 25. Most of the deceased are children aged 3-12 years. There are children and some adults in every house of this village who are suffering from illness.

No one from the health department visited this village earlier except for a few very recent visits. Everyone in the village is terrified."

With two more fatalities due to dengue in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll due to the viral fever in the district rose to 60 .

Hospitals in Agra witnessed a rise of patients who are children. All are suffering from dengue and viral fever.

"The situation is bad. 40-50% patients suffer from dengue and viral fever. 60% of the patients are children," says Rajeev Upadhaya, President, IMA Agra.

Arun Kumar Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer, Agra, said, "We have 35 dengue cases, of which 14 are active. Hospitals have been instructed to inform us immediately about the arrival of any patient. Fogging activities being done in medical colleges and hospitals."

In West Bengal's Siliguri town, several babies suffering from fever and respiratory problems have been admitted to the Siliguri District Hospital. "About 70 babies have been admitted in pediatric wards. Most of them are below 5 months old," Dr Subir Bhowmick, Pediatrician, Siliguri Dist Hospital said.