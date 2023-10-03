12 newborns among 24 die in Nanded hospital in 24 hrs

Nanded: Twelve newborns and as many adults died at a state-run hospital in Nanded in the last 24 hours, the hospital dean said, blaming a shortage of medicines and hospital staff.

Of 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, 12 adults were suffering from "various ailments, mostly snake bites", the dean of Nanded's Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital said.

"Six males and six female babies died in the last 24 hours. Twelve adults also died due to various ailments, mostly snake bites. We faced some difficulty since various staff were being transferred," he said.

"We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only such place in the 70 to 80-km radius. So, patients come to us from far-off places. On some days, the number of patients increases and it creates a problem for the budget," he said.

