Live
- AP Chambers appeals to Railways to introduce Vande Bharat to Bengaluru
- Vizianagaram: NCC training camp concludes in MR college
- Kalyani remains Inaccessible to the public a year after inauguration"
- Section 144 imposed due to movement of elephants
- Govt giving priority to health & edu sectors: Vidadala Rajini
- 3 cops suspended for using third degree against theft accused
- Vizianagaram: Officials, people’s representatives take part in cleanliness drive
- WHO authorises 2nd malaria vaccine
- Visakhapatnam: 3 naval helicopters engaged for aerial seeding
- Former minister Bandaru held, shifted to Guntur
Just In
12 newborns among 24 die in Nanded hospital in 24 hrs
Nanded: Twelve newborns and as many adults died at a state-run hospital in Nanded in the last 24 hours, the hospital dean said, blaming a shortage of...
Nanded: Twelve newborns and as many adults died at a state-run hospital in Nanded in the last 24 hours, the hospital dean said, blaming a shortage of medicines and hospital staff.
Of 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, 12 adults were suffering from "various ailments, mostly snake bites", the dean of Nanded's Shankarrao Chavan Government Hospital said.
"Six males and six female babies died in the last 24 hours. Twelve adults also died due to various ailments, mostly snake bites. We faced some difficulty since various staff were being transferred," he said.
"We are a tertiary-level care centre and the only such place in the 70 to 80-km radius. So, patients come to us from far-off places. On some days, the number of patients increases and it creates a problem for the budget," he said.