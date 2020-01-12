14-year-old is victim of acid attack in Lucknow

Lucknow:Even as the spotlight turns on acid attack violence with the release of the controversial film 'Chhapaak' on the subject, a 14-year-old girl became a victim of acid attack on Saturday evening in the Kaiserbagh area of the state capital.

The girl has received serious burn injuries on her face and hands and has been admitted to the hospital.

The accused Asha Sonkar and her husband Mukesh Sonkar have been arrested.

Circle Officer Kaiserbagh Sanjeev Sinha, said that initial investigations indicate that the attack was actually the result of an accident.

"The victim, Gungun Sonkar, was standing near a jewellery shop in Ghasiyari Mandi where Asha Sonkar was getting her silver anklet polished. There was an argument between Asha Sonkar and the jeweller who, in a fit of rage, threw away a bag in which acid was kept. The acid fell on Gungun and two other women. Gungun was seriously burnt while the other two women escaped with minor injuries," the circle officer said.

He said that further investigations were underway.