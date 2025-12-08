  1. Home
NTR’s legacy honoured: New statue unveiled at Rathan village

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 11:30 AM IST
Hyderabad: A grand ceremony was held at Rathan village in Pattikonda constituency, Kurnool district, to unveil a new statue of the legendary actor, statesman and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

The statue was formally unveiled by NTR’s son Nandamuri Mohana Krishna, granddaughter Nandamuri Mohana Roopa and Pattikonda MLA Shyam Babu. Senior members of the Telugu Film Chamber, Tummala Prasanna Kumar and YVS Chowdary, along with TDP leaders, cadre, and Nandamuri admirers, graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandamuri Mohana Krishna said he was grateful for the honour and recalled NTR’s remarkable contribution to the development of Rayalaseema, especially in strengthening irrigation facilities. He said the region always held a special place in NTR’s heart.

Nandamuri Mohana Roopa expressed happiness at being invited for the ceremony, calling it a privilege to step onto the soil of Rayalaseema.

