Decent Concept School's kids go on Botanical Garden trip

  • Created On:  8 Dec 2025 11:45 AM IST
Decent Concept School’s kids go on Botanical Garden trip
Hyderabad: DecentConcept School, Borabanda, successfully organised an educational field trip to the Botanical Garden in Kondapur as part of its experiential learning initiative. The visit aimed to enhance students’ curiosity, observation skills, and connection with nature beyond the classroom environment.

During the trip, students explored a wide variety of plant species, learned about environmental conservation, and participated in interactive learning activities. The programme was efficiently coordinated by the school administration along with dedicated teachers --Lavanya, Asma, Arsiya, Mounika, and Barkhiya --under the guidance of Admin Shehnaz Madam.

Decent Concept SchoolBotanical GardenKondapurEducational TripExperiential LearningStudent Activities
