144 CrPC imposed at Baruni ghat

Jajpur: Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed at Baruni ghat, close vicinity of Jajpur town on Monday. District administration clamped the prohibitory order to prevent the holy dip in Baitarani river ahead of the Baruni Mahasnana.

Jajpur sub-collector Sarat Chandra Mohapatra issued order that read, "This year Baruni snana at the Baruni ghat is prohibited as the construction of barrage is under progress at the holy dip spot in Baitarani river."

Notably, the Baruni dip in Odisha's Jajpur during the Baruni fortnight is considered a mini Mahakumbha Mela as thousands of visitors congregate here to dedicate diyas and Pindas for their ancestors.

At the same time, it is believed that a holy dip at the Baruni ghat in Baitarani river washes away the sin committed by a common man.