  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area

15 tents gutted in Maha Kumbh area
x
Highlights

At least 15 tents were gutted on Thursday after they caught fire near Chamanganj Chowki outside Sector 22 in the Maha Kumbh Mela area with officials saying there was no loss of life.

Mahakumbhnagar: At least 15 tents were gutted on Thursday after they caught fire near Chamanganj Chowki outside Sector 22 in the Maha Kumbh Mela area with officials saying there was no loss of life.

Chief fire officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said information about a fire was received this afternoon and the fire was extinguished immediately.

He said due to lack of road, fire engines had difficulty in reaching the spot.

However, the fire was completely extinguished and there was no loss of life or injury, he added.

Sharma said that according to the SDM, these tents were unauthorised.

"Fifteen tents were gutted in this fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick