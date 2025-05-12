15-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Trafficking Attempt At Delhi Railway Station; Accused Arrested

A 15-year-old girl from Bihar was rescued by Delhi Police last week after officers received a tip-off about an alleged trafficking attempt at New Delhi Railway Station.

Acting on information from an informer, police officers set up a surveillance operation at the station last Thursday. They soon identified a man behaving suspiciously with a young girl and detained him for questioning, while the girl was safely separated for a preliminary inquiry.

The suspect was identified as Shashi Kumar, 23, a resident of Arariya district in Bihar. During interrogation, Kumar reportedly admitted to luring the girl under the guise of helping her, with the intention of selling her due to financial pressures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Harsha Vardhan stated that the girl, a native of Darbhanga, Bihar, had left her home on May 6 following an argument with her mother. She intended to travel to Delhi to visit her maternal aunt. On her journey, she encountered the accused at Chhapra Railway Station, where he offered assistance and convinced her to travel with him.

Upon reaching New Delhi, however, Kumar allegedly tried to forcefully take her with him and threatened to sell her for ₹2 lakh if she resisted, according to the girl’s statement.

Following the rescue, a case was registered at Kamla Market Police Station under Sections 137(2) (kidnapping) and 144(1) (exploitation of a trafficked person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused has been arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities have initiated further investigation to determine whether the suspect is connected to a larger trafficking network.